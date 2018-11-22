Ghosts get Moss boost for next season

Ghosts league tag captain Elle Moss kicks through for herself during a match last season.

Ghosts league tag captain Elle Moss kicks through for herself during a match last season. Greg Moss

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have turned to the natural leadership skills of women's league tag captain Elle Moss to guide the club's playing stocks into the future.

Moss has been elected to a new position in the club as Club Captain - a player that will act as an intermediary between the club's committee and playing group.

She will act as the voice of the playing group on all matters and will also act as a person they can confide in.

Club president Gary Gillespie said Moss was an easy choice when it came to reprising the role which was prevalent in years gone by.

"She grew up with all the boys in first grade, she was a strong leader in the women's last season and she is a natural born leader,” he said.

Moss, who was named Group 2 league tag Best and Fairest this season, said she was "honoured” to be appointed to the role.

"I am there for the players if they need someone to talk to, and if they want something changed they can come to me,” he said.

"I am very excited about the role, I was honoured to even be considered.”

Moss will also lead the Ghosts women out onbto the field again next season after taking them to the preliminary final in 2018.

The Ghosts will return to the pre-season paddock early next year and Moss has welcomed any interested ladies to get in touch with the club.