Ghosts' girls head west for League Tag Championships

RUGBY LEAGUE: Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron have been lighting up the Group 2 Ladies League Tag competition this year and the pair head west tomorrow to represent the North Coast Bulldogs at the League Tag Championships in Glen Innes.

Moss and Heron booked their places in the representative side after impressive efforts in the Group 2 verse Group 3 play-off game in Macksville late last month and will play a mammoth three games today before backing up for the cross-town derby on Sunday.

While preparations haven't gone to plan within the Bulldogs side, Moss believes they will come together well in Glen Innes.

"I'm excited, being able to play the three games in one day should be really good actually, we'll be able to reflect and try to improve on the next game straight away so that will be good,” said Moss.

"We've only had one training session so we'll be going into it a little bit fresh but it should all work out.

"The team is about half and half with Group 2 and Group 3 players so I think we should be able to gel and if we can hold strong in defence we'll be able to put the points on.”

This will be the first time in the Bulldogs jersey for both girls but Heron has been to the League Tag Championships before with the Northern Rivers Titans.

"I played there the first year I was playing league tag with the Lower Clarence Magpies so it will be good to play against some of the old teammates in that one,” Heron said.

"It will be to have a run with Elle (Moss) to get the experience up and then hopefully get a win on Sunday as well.”

Along with the Titans, the Bulldogs will also play the Central Coast Roosters and the Great Northern Tigers throughout the day and Heron is looking forward to it.

"I'm heaps excited for it, I'm going to get a lot of experience playing with the Group 2 and Group 3 girls,” she said.

"Hopefully we get a few wins up there.”

The Championships today also mark the first year that the under-16's will have their own category which is a great step for the development of the sport.

Moss insisted that the calibre of her opposition will not change the way she goes into the competition tomorrow.

"I don't take too much notice of that really, I don't take note if there's any representative players or anything like that, I just play who's in front of me and give it my all no matter what,” she said.

Moss and Heron will return to the Grafton Ghosts squad for Sunday's cross-town derby against the South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.