GHOSTS GLORIOUS: The best Grafton stars of the decade

Danny Wicks, Anthony Don and Ryan Farrell were all selected in the Grafton Ghosts rugby league team of the decade. Photos: Matt Elkerton, Debrah Novak, Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE :The Grafton Ghosts are one of the most dominant teams in bush footy and the last decade has been no exception to that.

Five premierships in 10 years and two Clayton Cups for bush footy dominance give us plenty to choose from, but The Daily Examiner have done the best we can to pick the best players over the past 10 years for the great Ghosts.

1. Anthony Don - The most successful Ghost at the elite level, Don burst onto the scene as a skilful junior and despite moving on to the Burleigh Bears and Gold Coast Titans early in the decade, was unrivalled on his pure ability.

2. Mitch Lollback - One of the paciest players to don the blue and white. Makes up for size with agility and brains.

Grafton Ghosts were up against the Sawtell Panthers at McGuren Park in 2014. Ghosts Mitchell Lollback during the match. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

3. Dylan Collett - Still in his early-20s, this frightening young centre has been carving up the competition for some time now, earning multiple top tryscorer awards.

4. Aaron Hartmann - Up there with the best centres for the Ghosts of all time. Unbeatable in his day.

5. Mitch Gorman - Another speed demon on the flank. Pairs brilliantly with Collett to destroy any defence in his way.

Mitch Gorman (front) celebrates with Cooper Woods after a try in the grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval in 2019.

6. Dan Roberts - All class and a perfect link between backs and forwards. Top defender as well.

7. Ryan Farrell (c) - Captain fantastic through the NRRRL days, never gave up and could turn a game on its head.

8. Adam Slater - Not the biggest on the ground but Slater's work rate, toughness and longevity make him a man any team would love to have.

9. Todd Cameron - This dynamic playmaker has been a mainstay in the side and will lead the line in 2020.

Adam Slater, Todd Cameron, Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett at Frank McGurren Field for announcement of Cameron's new role as coach captain of the Grafton Ghosts.

10. Ryan Binge - Just as effective at the front was Binge, who thrived off big hits in a hard-working pack.

11. Danny Wicks - A human wrecking ball, few stand in Wicks' way and come out on top. Spent some time in the NRL but was just as good on his return to the Ghosts.

12. Ben McLennan - The Ghosts' longest serving player. Tougher than most, McLennan finally hung up the boots after a huge decade.

13. Don Dickson - Often dubbed a bit of a wild child, Dickson was as talented as any to have worn the blue and white and he always knew how to have a big impact.

Bench: Matt Muller - An all-round machine, Muller has been a mainstay in the Ghosts side for years now and never puts in a bad shift.

Nat Sewell - Passion in droves, never a dull moment on the pitch for this legend.

Clint Greenshields - The former St George Illawarra and Catalan Dragons man came to the Ghosts late in the decade but has played a big part in recent success.

Joel Moss - Not always the first man on the sheet but Moss has continued to defy the odds as a cult hero.

