Ghosts go back to the basics with fresh approach

HELD UP: Ghosts centre Dylan Collett is halted by the Coffs Harbour Comets defence in the defeat last weekend. Amy Hodge

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts were left stunned after a 24-point defeat to the league-leading Coffs Harbour Comets last weekend but this week it was back to basics for the title hopefuls.

Clint Greenshields was happy with the way the side pulled up after a difficult loss to the Comets.

"It was obviously a frustrating game last weekend, we had to rectify a few things pretty quickly to turn around this week,” Greenshields said.

"I could have recapped the whole game in the sheds and gone through it piece by piece and how to fix it.

"We made some poor decisions and as things started to go the way of the Comets we just weren't doing our jobs so we needed to get back to basics this week to remind ourselves what we need to be doing out there.”

Greenshields is confident they can bounce back against the Woolgoolga Seahorses today.

"I think we'll be fine, a bit of a refresher and a kick up the bum should be enough,” he said.

"Sometimes we try to complicate things when it's a very simple game.”

The Ghosts will switch things up in the middle of the park with Vincent Williams coming is as the new halfback from reserves.

"He's been playing really good footy in reserve grade, he's a really good talker and we're excited to see what he can do on the weekend,” Greenshields said.

Despite last weekends hiccup, he said he believes his side is still the team to beat going into the last few rounds.

"If we can play to our potential, no one will match us. I'm still confident enough to say that,” he said.

"I still think we can win this competition and win it convincingly.

"It was good to get the challenge last week and Woolgoolga are a good side but if we do our job correctly, I don't think they'll match us.”

Grafton Ghosts team list

1. Mitch Lollback

2. Mitch Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. Cooper Woods

5. Jay Olsen

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Adam Slater

9. Todd Cameron

10. Daniel Lavender

11. Danny Wicks

12. Matt Muller

13. Ben McLennan

14. Justin King

15. Blake Winmill

16. Mitchell Wicks

17. Joel Moss