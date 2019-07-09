Ghosts half looks to build after dream debut

STANDARD SET: Vincent Williams sets the bar high in his debut for Grafton Ghosts' first grade side.

STANDARD SET: Vincent Williams sets the bar high in his debut for Grafton Ghosts' first grade side. Grafton Ghosts

RUGBY LEAGUE: On paper, a try and five assists would represent a great performance by any stretch of the imagination, but for Grafton Ghosts debutant Vincent Williams, there is still room for improvement.

Called into the side following the Ghosts' shock loss to the Comets last week, Williams was instrumental in the 60-10 drubbing of the Woolgoolga Seahorses but the young half said he could get better.

"There is always a lot more to learn and lot more to improve on and I will take the positives and build on those,” he said.

"I loved it. I have been looking forward to it all year and I got all my family to come up and watch and they had a really nice day.

"It's good to get noticed and get the call-up.”

Co-coach Clint Greenshields was full of praise for the half who he said was "outstanding” in his first grade debut.

He said Willams had been especially effective in his communication on the right edge.

"He does all the organising on his right side and he did that really well.

"His communication was fantastic,” Greenshields said.

"There were a lot of reasons (why we included Williams) but for us we play a very expansive structure and it takes a lot of communication to get it right and it went really well.”

With the number of tries coming off Williams' foot, his inclusion looks all the more clever and Greenshields said the strength of his kicking game meant some of the pressure had been taken off himself and there was already good synergy between the two.

"His kicking game was superb,” Greenshields said.

"He set his own bar pretty high now and he is the type of player who has that real ability in attack, and a really good talker, and the try he scored showed that he has bit of pace,” he said.

"The spot is his if he continues to perform like he did on the weekend.”

Greenshields was happy with how the small things the team had worked on during the week contributed to what he considered one of the side's best performances of the season, off the back of the loss last week..

In particular, Justin King was singled out as a player who was the perfect example of a player who had been working hard on the parts of his game which often went unnoticed, to help his game to the next level.

"Kingy was probably the best player on the field in my opinion.

"He has developed the small parts of his game that he didn't have and as a leader and coach that is the most pleasing thing,” Greenshields said.

"Kingy has always been a tough footballer but on the weekend he was playing a bit smarter and when you see guys like that doing things they weren't doing at the start of the year it is a compliment to Danny and myself.”

The win puts the Ghosts' season back on track and will give them added confidence as they come into a tricky run of games in the coming weeks, which includes the match against arch-rivals South Grafton at home on July21.

"We still have a lot of improvement to do individually and collectively and we have a couple of harder games coming up, so we want to have everything right and ready for the games at the end of the season.”

The Ghosts next face Macksville away on Sunday at 2.30pm.