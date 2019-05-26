Ghosts hit back with narrow win in under 18's

BURSTING THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels Mike Rigg pops a ball a he breaks the line for the Rebels in u18 match against the Ghosts at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts under-18 side claimed claimed bragging rights with a cliffhanger 12-10 win of the South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park.

The Ghosts got off to a flying start with an early try through Oliver Scott who found a gap and scored between the posts within the first three minutes.

Grafton continued to mount on the early pressure but the Rebels remained solid at the back.

Tempers started to flare as the game rolled on and Rebels big man Tyrhys Brown, was sent to the sin-bin for two minutes to cool off.

The Rebels caught the Ghosts napping with a man down as Mike Rigg broke through to make it one try a piece.

Ghosts try-scorer Scott came close to a second as the half drew nearer but the forward couldn't keep a handle on it and dropped the ball over the line.

The Rebels had a lightning start to the second half as Mike Rigg charged through the Ghosts defence to claim his second of the day, but Jordan Gallagher couldn't convert for the home side.

The Ghosts reclaimed the lead half way through the second half when Damian Duroux finished off a well-worked play in the corner and Elliot Speed stepped up again to convert.

South Grafton pushed hard for a winning try as the game edged on but the home side were left frustrated after a bag of errors.

The Ghosts held on to finish the game narrow winners at McKittrick park with a missed conversion from the Rebels the deciding factor on the afternoon.