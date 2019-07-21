Ghosts hold off rampaging Rebels in derby day thriller

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Ghosts forward Jarrad Day takes on the Rebels defence in the reserve grade derby on Sunday.

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Ghosts forward Jarrad Day takes on the Rebels defence in the reserve grade derby on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts made it two from three on derby day with a nail biting 14-10 win over the South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

Grafton started strong but a Brayden Lollback double and the Ghosts looked set to hold on for an important win but a late back and forth set up a derby day thriller.

Grafton took the lead with a scintillating try in the first three minutes of the game after Liam Bloomer found Lollback with a lovely cut-out pass.

The home side continued to throw their bodies into the tackle but the feisty approach led to some errors in defence.

South Grafton started to get in to the game as they mounted pressure on their rivals but Lawrence Tootoo couldn't hold his tongue after the officials call and was sent to the sin bin.

The Rebels picked up on the Ghosts drop in momentum and started creeping their way up the field but couldn't quite find their way through.

The Ghosts looked destined to score when Jacob Ryan broke away but Kurt Fritz chased hard to catch the man before the line.

Grafton extended their lead on the next play though, when Lollback took the ball off a quick play and pounced over the line.

South Grafton pulled one back through DJ Gordon and a James King try put the Rebels ahead with just over five minutes to go.

The Ghosts weren't done yet and they reclaimed the lead with a fast paced try late in the game before Brad Billsborough took the lead the four with the kick.

Wirri Boland clinched the game for the Ghosts with a late breakaway try to bury any chance of a Rebels comeback.

The Ghosts seal top spot above the Sawtell Panthers with the win ahead of a big finals series to come starting next weekend.