Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

PRESSURE MOMENTS: Grafton Ghosts have faith kicker Charlotte Williams will be able to steer them home in a tight contest against Sawtell Panthers today. Samantha Delaforce

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts league tag captain Elle Moss knows her side is in for a fight on Sunday afternoon.

The determined Grafton outfit put in a consistent finish to the Group 2 season to finish in outright third, but now faces the unenviable task of a qualifying showdown against Sawtell Panthers at Coramba.

The last time the two sides met at Rex Hardaker Oval back in Round 10 the match came down to only two points, with Sawtell prevailing 12-10, so the Ghosts know they will need to scratch and claw for every extra inch they can.

"We know it is going to be tough," Moss said.

"But we have done pretty well in those tough games and the really low-scoring games.

"As a team we have gelled together really well and ground out those tough games.

"We just need to be able to find that extra one per cent in the ticker."

It has been a thrill for the Ghosts to make the Glyde Family Trophy finals in their first season on the field, following in the footsteps of the South Grafton Rebels who made the grand final last year.

With a low-scoring game expected for the weekend the pressure might be on Ghosts goal-kicker Charlotte Williams, with one missed conversion potentially proving the difference between the sides.

But Moss said the side has all the faith in the world in Williams, and expects the lethal fullback to stay calm under pressure.

"(Williams) is very committed in that respect, we have a lot of faith in her," Moss said.

"But we might try not to score on the edges too often to make it easier on her."

At the end of the day, Moss knows it will take a full team effort to overcome the Panthers.

The Ghosts Under 18s side will also be in action this weekend as it fights for survival in the do-or-die elimination final against Bellingen today.