Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRESSURE MOMENTS: Grafton Ghosts have faith kicker Charlotte Williams will be able to steer them home in a tight contest against Sawtell Panthers today.
PRESSURE MOMENTS: Grafton Ghosts have faith kicker Charlotte Williams will be able to steer them home in a tight contest against Sawtell Panthers today. Samantha Delaforce
Rugby League

Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

Matthew Elkerton
by
4th Aug 2018 6:01 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts league tag captain Elle Moss knows her side is in for a fight on Sunday afternoon.

The determined Grafton outfit put in a consistent finish to the Group 2 season to finish in outright third, but now faces the unenviable task of a qualifying showdown against Sawtell Panthers at Coramba.

The last time the two sides met at Rex Hardaker Oval back in Round 10 the match came down to only two points, with Sawtell prevailing 12-10, so the Ghosts know they will need to scratch and claw for every extra inch they can.

"We know it is going to be tough," Moss said.

"But we have done pretty well in those tough games and the really low-scoring games.

"As a team we have gelled together really well and ground out those tough games.

"We just need to be able to find that extra one per cent in the ticker."

It has been a thrill for the Ghosts to make the Glyde Family Trophy finals in their first season on the field, following in the footsteps of the South Grafton Rebels who made the grand final last year.

With a low-scoring game expected for the weekend the pressure might be on Ghosts goal-kicker Charlotte Williams, with one missed conversion potentially proving the difference between the sides.

But Moss said the side has all the faith in the world in Williams, and expects the lethal fullback to stay calm under pressure.

"(Williams) is very committed in that respect, we have a lot of faith in her," Moss said.

"But we might try not to score on the edges too often to make it easier on her."

At the end of the day, Moss knows it will take a full team effort to overcome the Panthers.

The Ghosts Under 18s side will also be in action this weekend as it fights for survival in the do-or-die elimination final against Bellingen today.

clarence league elle moss grafton ghosts group 2 league tag rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    News Three years in a row, the same hairdresser has been named the best in the Valley...

    New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    premium_icon New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    Crime New fence blocks off popular thoroughfare

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    News The community is invited to farewell the paintings

    Why Aussies are obsessed with true crime

    premium_icon Why Aussies are obsessed with true crime

    Crime Interest in true crime has been piqued. Women are at the forefront.

    Local Partners