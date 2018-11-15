Menu
Danny Wicks goes through his final preparations during the Group 2 major semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton
Rugby League

Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

Mitchell Craig
by
15th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The door has closed on a desperate Grafton Ghosts, who were denied re-entry into the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at the group's annual general meeting on Monday night.

A majority vote from NRRRL clubs will keep it a 12-team competition next year, with Ghosts expected to stay in Group 2 for at least another 12 months.

Ghosts have not played on the Northern Rivers since 2013 and have made no secret about wanting to return to the NRRRL next season.

"We could have taken them on but with the overwhelming vote against it, it just wasn't going to happen,” NRRRL president Robin Harley said.

"My advice to them is go back and try to work out whatever issues they have with (Group 2) management.

"South Grafton have not shown any interest in coming back and that probably hasn't helped their cause either.”

In a surprising twist, local rivals Lower Clarence Magpies are understood to be among the clubs that said no to the Ghosts move.

It has put a question mark over the head of incumbent first grade captain-coach Danny Wicks, who was one of the more vocal about leaving Group 2.

Club president Gary Gillespie went to the Group 2 AGM last night and expected the issue to be cleared up this week.

with Matthew Elkerton

clarence league danny wicks ghosts grafton ghosts group 2 nrrrl rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner

