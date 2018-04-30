Ghosts' injury crisis uncovers talented Curnow

GET READY: Ghosts' defender Michael Curnow eyes off a tackle on Orara Valley's AJ Gilbert during the Group 2 first grade clash between Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field.

GET READY: Ghosts' defender Michael Curnow eyes off a tackle on Orara Valley's AJ Gilbert during the Group 2 first grade clash between Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: If there was one good thing to come out of the Grafton Ghosts' incredible injury crisis, it's the discovery of Michael Curnow.

Curnow was picked up from the disbanded Woolgoolga Seahorses, and despite only two first grade games for the Ghosts, is quickly cementing himself a spot in the side.

The second-rower was undeniably the Ghosts' best on field in their 24-20 loss to Orara Valley Axemen, showing no fear as he went head-to-head with former Super Rugby star AJ Gilbert.

Curnow scored two tries including a great solo effort in the first half, but it was not enough to defeat the Axemen, who managed to hold on to their slender lead despite a late charge from the Ghosts.

"Orara definitely turned up to play that game,” Curnow said.

"I know we were definitely down on players, but I think they might have been too, especially with how many they fielded in reserve grade.

"They just played the better game out there today.

"I think just with today being my first home game up here at Grafton, I thought I had to prove myself a bit and show the local fans that I am here to play.

"I want to hold that spot in the top grade when these guys get back from injury.”

The Ghosts first grade injury toll is now up to nine players after Joel Moss did not take part in the second half on Sunday afternoon. It brought two familiar faces back to the first grade arena yesterday with Carson Galloway and Dan Lollback lining up on the left.

Curnow is determined to give captain-coach Danny Wicks every reason to keep him in the top grade.

"I am actually playing in Danny's spot at the moment, so I doubt it is secure,” he said.

"But I'll be happy anywhere, as long as there is a spot.”