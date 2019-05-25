Ghosts junior Reimer selected to play for youth NRL side

MULTISPORT STAR: Grayson Reimer, former winner of Junior Sportsperson of the Month has been selected to represented the Sydney Roosters at junior level.

MULTISPORT STAR: Grayson Reimer, former winner of Junior Sportsperson of the Month has been selected to represented the Sydney Roosters at junior level. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts junior Grayson Reimer is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NRL after he was selected in the Sydney Roosters under 14 development squad for 2019 last week.

The multi-talented athlete moved to Sydney last year to further his chances of development and progression in rugby league, rugby union and athletics and was thrilled to make the next step with the Roosters.

"It's a great feeling, I worked really hard to get a place in the squad and that work has paid off,” Reimer said.

Reimer made the move to Scots College in 2018 and has been playing rugby union for the school as well as training for athletics and playing rugby league for local club Clovelly Crocs.

"There's a lot more facilities for me to improve in down here,” he said.

The youngster has always eyed a stint in the elite level of the sport but has remained humble through huge success across a range of sports as a kid.

"I just want to keep improving and keep getting better so I can hopefully work my way into the NRL,” he said.

"I'm just taking it step by step and working my way up to new levels.”

Reimer was one of 38 boys selected and the group will to go into a training camp from June 1 to June 3 down in Sydney in a show of some of the best young talent in New South Wales.