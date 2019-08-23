Ghosts juniors going for a big dance double

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts had a huge year in Group 2 senior rugby league and the juniors in Group 1 are looking to follow suit with some premierships of their own in the next two weeks.

With two sides left in the finals equation, the Ghosts are looking good with the under-12s playing against the Ballina Seagulls in the preliminary final at McKittrick Park today and the under-13s already through to the grand final at Frank McGuren Field next week.

Ghosts juniors vice president, Troy Carter said the two teams remaining were in for a shot and that they had a long road in getting to where they are.

"We've got two sides and two very good chances,” Carter said.

"Our under-12s have been really strong but they have just missed out on grand finals the last couple of years by one win. They've seen a remarkable improvement this year and their competition has been close with nothing between top four.

"I'm confident those boys and girls can make the grand final this year.”

The under-13s side have always been a contender in past years and they had another strong year in 2019.

"They only dropped one game all season against their arch nemesis Clarence Coast Magpies. It's been a good battle over last few years, Clarence won the last few finals and we've always been close so we'll be hoping to meet the in the final,” he said.

"I also want to say thanks to all coaches and volunteers for a great year. We're already looking forward to the next one”