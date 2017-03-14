Ghosts kick off 2017 with Mustangs demolition job

DOMINANT DEFENCE: Danny Wicks, Ben McLennan and Brett Wicks combine in the middle to drive a Murwillumbah attacker back toward his goal line.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A dominant defensive showing against 2016 NRRRL premiers Murwillumbah Mustangs had Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane feverish for the start of the Group 2 season.

Despite coach Danny Wicks putting a thorough focus on attack in pre-season it was the side's ability to muscle up which had pundits excited after the Ghosts conceded only one try in more than an hour of football at Stan Sercombe Oval on Saturday.

The side still piled on the points on the back of building pressure with Dylan Collett crossing for a double and tries to Mitch Lollback, Mitch Gorman, Adam Slater and Todd Cameron in the 34-6 thrashing.

With only 17 men travelling to Murwillumbah, Wicks also tasted his first bit of league action since retiring from the NRL last year.

"The strong point out of the weekend really was the boys defensive work," Kinnane said.

"Danny came off the field very pleased with the boys but he did say there were a few avenues where they could make improvements for the season."

Following back to back grand finals against the Mustangs about six years ago, Kinnane admitted there was a bit of residual feeling between the clubs and it showed with a tough, hard match on the field.

"I think a few old grudges were definitely rekindled out there and it made for a good game of football," he said.

"It was the perfect trail match, it was a lot harder than the scoreline suggests and really sets our boys up nicely for the season.

"All the players were great, you really couldn't separate any of them. Danny is going to have a tough time picking his sides for round one."

Wicks has a fortnight to make up his mind with the Ghosts kicking off the season at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday, March 25.