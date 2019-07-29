Ghosts ladies building strong foundations despite early exit

CAUGHT: Grafton Ghost Rebecca Byrne is tagged by a Coffs Harbour Comets player in the elimination final on Saturday.

CAUGHT: Grafton Ghost Rebecca Byrne is tagged by a Coffs Harbour Comets player in the elimination final on Saturday. Amy Hodge

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag team were eliminated from the finals on Saturday after falling in extra time to the Coffs Harbour Comets, but all is not lost.

While the early exit may not have been coach Darrin Heron's desired outcome, there were far more positives than negatives in the Ghosts' second year of ladies league tag football.

"The girls have really been coming along this year, getting into the mindset and thinking like footballers. Some of the girls have come so far it's not funny,” Heron said.

"This is only our second year and it's unbelievable how far they've come, it's been a really good year for the club all-round and I could not be prouder of my girls.”

The Ghosts will hope to keep Heron at the club as it is evident he is the right man for the job.

"We've already got a bunch of girls wanting to come back for next season,” he said.

Grafton were unfortunate to go down in the elimination final after leading for most of the game but the Comets battled back to win in extra time.

"It was an unbelievable game, everyone put in for each other and they fought all the way,” he said.

"There were just a couple of lapses but otherwise they did really well.”

The Ghosts have been slowly gaining ground on the Rebels and pushed them to narrow score lines in both derbies this year.

"Sawtell and the Rebels have been the benchmark since the start, we're getting better but you can't just catch them in one fowl swoop.”

"All I want for the girls is to be enjoying themselves out there, that's the foundation of a good team. It's not about winning, it's about improving and binding together as a team.”