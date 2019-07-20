Ghosts ladies ready to end Rebels strong reign

ON THE CHARGE: League tag star Elle Moss is looking to lead her side to glory tomorrow.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Group 2 Ladies League Tag competition has been as close as ever this year and both the Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels have been battling it out in what has been a thrilling race for a top four spot.

The two Grafton sides will go to battle at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow with the Rebels in second place and the Ghosts in fourth and while they are both guaranteed finals football, reputation is on the line in this one.

The Rebels have been the dominant force in women's rugby league since their inception in 2017 but the Ghosts have slowly been building and now is as good a time as any for Grafton to finally beat their cross-town rivals.

"We try to defend our home turf as much as we can and the girls are going to be upbeat which is good,” Ghosts league tag coach Darrin Heron said.

"The last time we played them it was 6-2 whereas last year they were beating us pretty convincingly. This year the girls have been slowly coming together and really working for each other.

"I told the girls at the start of the year all they have to do is their job and they'll win this game but if they don't anything can happen.”

"It should be a good day, it's a rivalry but it's not like the boys where they try to take each others heads off. That's how it should be, as soon as you step over that white line you're enemies whether you like it or not.”

Grafton have been in fine form despite a loss to league leaders Macksville Sea Eagles last weekend but Heron believes his side deserves more from the game.

"I thought they had Macksville rattled but four missed tags is all it took for them to score 14 points,” he said.

Ghosts captain Elle Moss will travel to Glen Innes with Mekeely Heron for the League Tag Championships with the North Coast Bulldogs before backing up for the derby and Moss is excited for an action packed couple of days.

"I'm looking forward to playing on the Saturday and then I'll hopefully feel good to play on Sunday. Hopefully the body holds up,” Moss said.

"It's our home turf, we want to go out strong and just withstand the whole 50 minutes. We want to get the win here, it's the last game of the season and a good stepping stone into the finals so we want to smash it out on Sunday.”