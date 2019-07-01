Menu
HITTING A HURDLE: The Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag team fell to fourth with a round 11 loss.
Jarrard Potter
Rugby League

Ghosts ladies side go down to comeback Comets

1st Jul 2019 2:42 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag side fell to their third defeat of the season after a thrilling comeback handed the Coffs Harbour Comets an 18-14 win.

The Ghosts went into the game in second place on the ladder and took control of the first half scoring three tries to take a commanding lead.

Ghosts captain Elle Moss was in fine form scoring the opening try off a smart kick from her own boot to sneak through and get a hand on to the ball.

Moss was at it again lending a hand in another as Kate Bushering took a beautiful blind-side pass to go through and extend the visitors lead.

Coffs Harbour came out as though a completely different side in the second half and ran in 12 unanswered points to close out the game with a crucial four-point win.

The Comets came into the game four places behind the Ghosts but the win puts the side in good stead to challenge for a finals place in the remaining rounds.

Grafton will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they host a winless Woolgoolga Seahorses in an all-important game at Frank McGurren Field.

Grafton Daily Examiner

