Ghosts' leader hopes to find first grade side at trial

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby league fans on the North Coast will have to wait a few more weeks for their first taste of former NRL hard man Danny Wicks in action in bush footy after the Grafton Ghosts coach ruled himself out of today's trial game against Murwillumbah Mustangs.

Wicks has instead chosen to keep a tight grip on the clipboard as he attempts to sort the club's bulging roster into dedicated First Grade and Reserve Grade squads.

With only Wicks and marquee signing Clint Greenshields - who will also miss the Mustangs trial - cemented in the first garde roster so far, the coach has a tough task at hand to pick a 20 man top flight roster.

"We will take two teams away to Murwillumbah and I will try and swap blokes in and out of positions to work out the right connections,” he said.

"To do that I need to be off the field, it is a bit hard to get a gauge on how the boys are working if I am out there with them.”

For Wicks it will be the first time he gets to see his squad react in a game situation which is especially important for the first time coach.

"There is an old saying in footy, where blokes can train like Tarzan but play like Jane. I need to know if my blokes will train and play like Tarzan.”

With close to four or five players vying for each position across the park - except for possibly Todd Cameron at dummy half who looks to be a clear front runner for the nine - the Ghosts management have a tough time on their hands picking their preferred squad.

"Out of this weekend I am hoping to pick a top 20 or so players,” he said. "We are going up there to win against the Mustangs, but that is not the main priority.”

Grafton Ghosts officially kick off their season against the Mustangs at Stan Sercombe Oval from 6pm today.