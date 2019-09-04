Ghosts leading try scorer becomes the centre of attention

FLYING HIGH: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett was on fire against the Coffs Harbour Comets in Sunday's Group 2 Rugby League grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Scoring six tries in the grand final and leading the tryscoring in Group 2 for three years has made Grafton Ghosts left centre Dylan Collett a worthy Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Month winner.

Collett, 22, bagged 19 tries for the regular season, despite playing just seven games as he battled hamstring and shoulder injuries for much of the season.

Collett's grand final haul matched the Group 2 record held by the legendary Matt Donovan, but he is used to scoring big bags in big games.

"I got five in the rep game last year and got four a couple of times this season, which all add up,” he said.

The good news for the Ghosts is their star centre looks like staying as the club rebuilds next season.

"Ben McLennan's retired and Danny (Wicks) has said this was his last season and maybe Clint Greenshields might not be back,” he said.

"They've all been there all the time I've played with the Ghosts, it's going to be strange not having those faces there.”

Collett said he had always felt like one of the young ones looking up to the seniors, but after five seasons in the top grade, he realised he was someone the new young players looked to emulate.

"There's some good young players coming up.”