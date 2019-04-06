Ghosts league tag team have high hopes for big things

LEAGUE TAG: With a side featuring a mix of grand finalists and newcomers, Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag coach Darrin Heron is hoping for big things from his team.

The side benefited from two pre-season trial games, which Heron said gave some of their new players the opportunity to learn about the game.

"The main thing from the pre-season I wanted was to get the girls out there and have a hit-out and get them used to playing, because some of the girls we've got have never played before,” he said.

"In our two trials it was good to just get the chance to get the girls out and playing on the bigger field. I think the girls really enjoyed it.”

Last year the Ghosts reached the preliminary final before a loss against Sawtell saw them exit the competition in their inaugural season.

With the likes of grand finalist Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey joining the Ghosts ranks, Heron said he was hoping to see another good year for the league tag team in his first year as coach.

"I'm hoping for big things but we'll just see how we go and take each game as it comes,” he said. "I think it will be a big year for the whole club, not just for the league tag. This year, it just seems like the club is a club.

"Last year we had 20 and this year we've got 24 on the books which is good numbers so if we've got any injuries we've got players we can slot in there straight away.”