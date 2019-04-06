Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY FOR ACTION: The Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag team for 2019.
READY FOR ACTION: The Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag team for 2019. Jarrard Potter
Sport

Ghosts league tag team have high hopes for big things

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Apr 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE TAG: With a side featuring a mix of grand finalists and newcomers, Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag coach Darrin Heron is hoping for big things from his team.

The side benefited from two pre-season trial games, which Heron said gave some of their new players the opportunity to learn about the game.

"The main thing from the pre-season I wanted was to get the girls out there and have a hit-out and get them used to playing, because some of the girls we've got have never played before,” he said.

"In our two trials it was good to just get the chance to get the girls out and playing on the bigger field. I think the girls really enjoyed it.”

Last year the Ghosts reached the preliminary final before a loss against Sawtell saw them exit the competition in their inaugural season.

With the likes of grand finalist Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey joining the Ghosts ranks, Heron said he was hoping to see another good year for the league tag team in his first year as coach.

"I'm hoping for big things but we'll just see how we go and take each game as it comes,” he said. "I think it will be a big year for the whole club, not just for the league tag. This year, it just seems like the club is a club.

"Last year we had 20 and this year we've got 24 on the books which is good numbers so if we've got any injuries we've got players we can slot in there straight away.”

grafton ghosts group 2 ladies league tag
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    Rugby League WITH the Group 2 season set to start on Sunday, see where your team is predicted to finish this season

    • 6th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts buzzing ahead of 2019 season opener

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts buzzing ahead of 2019 season opener

    Rugby League First grade side gone from strength to strength after last season

    • 6th Apr 2019 9:55 AM
    It's not all smooth sailing for Valley parks

    premium_icon It's not all smooth sailing for Valley parks

    Council News Council recognised playground were not up to scratch

    WATCH: Friends share memories of Baddy

    premium_icon WATCH: Friends share memories of Baddy

    Surfing Icons from the past unite to remember mate