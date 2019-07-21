Ghosts legends and stalwarts honoured at local derby

CLUB legend is a status rarely attained, but a perfect description for Max Lollback when it comes to the Grafton Ghosts.

One players for the first grade side when it was first formed in the 1960s, Lollback was named a Ghosts club legend this year, an honour that was again recognised at the final home game of the regular season for the Ghosts yesterday at Frank McGuren Field.

With fans of both the Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels packing into Frank McGuren Field for the latest instalment of the cross-river rivalry, the Ghosts held a special presentation for their life members and players who have earned more than 100 first grade caps.

"That's very lovely to think that they'd do something like that for the boys (100 club members), and it goes a long way in helping with the younger ones coming on," Lollback said. "I've enjoyed my time with (the Ghosts), they're a great club. I appreciate being made a legend and thank them very much for that."

LEGEND STATUS: Grafton Ghosts club legend Max Lollback, with grandson and first grade fullback Mitch Lollback. Jarrard Potter

To add to Lollback's club legend status, three generations of his family have gone on to play first grade with the Ghosts.

Lollback said he always looks forward to watching his grandson Mitch Lollback take to the field.

"It is (very special), I love to see Mitch play because I think he's the better footballer in the family, although Eric was very good. It's a privilege to be close to the field while he's playing," he said.

Former president and life member Joe Kinnane said this was the first time the club had recognised their life members in this way, and he said it was a special occasion.

"It's good to see a lot of old faces back at Frank McGuren because a lot of them don't live in Grafton," Mr Kinnane said.

"I was one of the early life members, in the 1970s, and this is the first time something like this has happened so it's greatly appreciated by all of us.

"We all love the club and we helped build the ground, so it means a lot. In 1984 we first came here, it was dump, but we cleared that and built the shed and stands and everything."

The Ghosts stalwarts had plenty to cheer about as the first grade side ran out 50-12 winners against the South Grafton Rebels.