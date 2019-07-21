Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ghosts Stalwart Max Lollback
Rugby League

Ghosts legends and stalwarts honoured at local derby

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Jul 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLUB legend is a status rarely attained, but a perfect description for Max Lollback when it comes to the Grafton Ghosts.

One players for the first grade side when it was first formed in the 1960s, Lollback was named a Ghosts club legend this year, an honour that was again recognised at the final home game of the regular season for the Ghosts yesterday at Frank McGuren Field.

With fans of both the Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels packing into Frank McGuren Field for the latest instalment of the cross-river rivalry, the Ghosts held a special presentation for their life members and players who have earned more than 100 first grade caps.

"That's very lovely to think that they'd do something like that for the boys (100 club members), and it goes a long way in helping with the younger ones coming on," Lollback said. "I've enjoyed my time with (the Ghosts), they're a great club. I appreciate being made a legend and thank them very much for that."

LEGEND STATUS: Grafton Ghosts club legend Max Lollback, with grandson and first grade fullback Mitch Lollback.
LEGEND STATUS: Grafton Ghosts club legend Max Lollback, with grandson and first grade fullback Mitch Lollback. Jarrard Potter

To add to Lollback's club legend status, three generations of his family have gone on to play first grade with the Ghosts.

Lollback said he always looks forward to watching his grandson Mitch Lollback take to the field.

"It is (very special), I love to see Mitch play because I think he's the better footballer in the family, although Eric was very good. It's a privilege to be close to the field while he's playing," he said.

Photos
View Gallery

Former president and life member Joe Kinnane said this was the first time the club had recognised their life members in this way, and he said it was a special occasion.

"It's good to see a lot of old faces back at Frank McGuren because a lot of them don't live in Grafton," Mr Kinnane said.

"I was one of the early life members, in the 1970s, and this is the first time something like this has happened so it's greatly appreciated by all of us.

Life members of the Grafton Ghosts received were part of a special ceremony to honour their contribution to the club.
Life members of the Grafton Ghosts received were part of a special ceremony to honour their contribution to the club. Jarrard Potter

Buy Now

"We all love the club and we helped build the ground, so it means a lot. In 1984 we first came here, it was dump, but we cleared that and built the shed and stands and everything."

The Ghosts stalwarts had plenty to cheer about as the first grade side ran out 50-12 winners against the South Grafton Rebels.

More Stories

Show More
frank mcguren grafton ghosts group 2 life members south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HIGHLIGHTS: Grafton Derby Day

    HIGHLIGHTS: Grafton Derby Day

    Rugby League Missed out on all the action from Frank McGuren field? Here's a wrap up of everything that went down

    • 21st Jul 2019 4:46 PM
    Legacy of Bob Hawke lives on in Landcare

    premium_icon Legacy of Bob Hawke lives on in Landcare

    Environment Grand-daughter becomes ambassador for organisation

    Meet the candidates: Maddison Yager

    premium_icon Meet the candidates: Maddison Yager

    News Your chance to get to know the Jacaranda Queen candidates

    Wage thieves flogged with a feather

    premium_icon Wage thieves flogged with a feather

    Opinion What is the difference between wage theft and sticking up a servo?