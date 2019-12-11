Ghosts lock in key personnel ahead of title defence

Mitch Gorman (front) celebrates with Cooper Woods after a try in the grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval. Gorman has resigned for the 2020 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts have wasted no time this off-season making moves to re-sign key first grade players for the 2020 season.

Club president, Gary Gillespie announced the signings of star centre Dylan Collett, pacy wingers Mitch Gorman and core squad members Jake Martin, Joel Moss and Adam Slater.

"We've had quite a few re-signings. There are no new signings for now but signature of our premiership players has been a priority," Gillespie said.

Gillespie was confident that the club would be able to hold on to most of the 2019 side aside from those retiring last season.

"We're confident in retaining around 80 per cent of what we had last year. We're moving forward again," he said.

"We always knew we'd have some blokes retiring but that's just progression. It gives the young fellas a good chance to come through and prove themselves."

The Ghosts will host their second training session for the pre-season on Thursday and Gillespie is confident that new coach Todd Cameron will have the side fighting fit for next year.

"Todd's getting stuck in early with training, he'll take it easy before really giving it to them early next year," he said.

Gillespie is hoping to lock in Darrin Heron as the ladies league tag coach for second year while the club announced earlier this month that the GDSC is back on-board for another season as major sponsor.

The men's side will be looking to go back to back this year after blowing away the Coffs Harbour Comets with an unforgettable performance in last season's grand final, running away 68-6 winners.