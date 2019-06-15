Ghosts locked in ahead of tough second half of season

LOCKED AND LOADED: The Grafton Ghosts have been unstoppable in recent weeks with big wins over the South Grafton Rebels and the Orara Valley Axemen.

LOCKED AND LOADED: The Grafton Ghosts have been unstoppable in recent weeks with big wins over the South Grafton Rebels and the Orara Valley Axemen. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts have been the in-form team in Group 2 Rugby League over recent weeks with statement wins over the South Grafton Rebels and the Orara Valley Axemen.

While they may seem unstoppable at the moment, Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields was adamant that they will not get ahead of themselves when they host a struggling Bellingen Valley/ Dorrigo Magpies outfit tomorrow.

"We're in to the back half of the season already so it's going pretty quickly,” Greendshields said.

"We've just got to go back to doing what we were doing really well before the break and it all starts this week.”

The game provides Grafton with the chance to gain valuable points on the first place Coffs Harbour Comets as the league leaders go to the third place Sawtell Panthers on Sunday.

Greenshields is making sure his side respect each opponent and focus on what lies directly ahead, not on other fixtures as finals quickly approaches.

"We've just got to try and make sure we capitalise on all of our games and our for an against could make the difference at the end so we've just got to focus on what we need to do and take it game by game,” he said.

"We need to stamp a bit more authority on the comp, we've been playing well but we could definitely be better.”

"I know Dan Tempest personally and he's done a fantastic job with those guys with a limited roster. They will definitely be out to play and we need to be ready for that.”

Grafton were thankful for the break over the long weekend providing the Ghosts with a much-needed rest

"It was good for everyone, we had a few guys that needed a bit of a rest with some niggles,” he said.

RETURNING MAN: Ghosts centre Dylan Collett will be a valuable asset to the club as he makes his return from injury on Sunday. Matthew Elkerton

One of the returning men will be Dylan Collett who has been on the sidelines for most of the season.

"The week off fell right in a good spot for me to make a full return to fitness,” Collett said.

"I've only played two games this season some I'm excited to get back out there with the boys.”

The Ghosts will hope the squad can stay healthy as they square up for a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks.