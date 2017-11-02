Sport

Ghosts make decision on club's future

SMILING ASSASSIN: Grafton Ghosts will be staying in Group 2 next season and are hoping to lure captain-coach Danny Wicks to stick with the blue and whites.
Matthew Elkerton
Grafton Ghosts will stay in the Group 2 competition for the 2018 season following the association's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

After polling clubs in both Group 2 and the NRRRL, Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane said the club decided to void their move north to NRRRL and instead reapplied for Group 2 in 2018.

"We contacted other clubs around the group and the consensus was that they weren't going to vote for us to go so we decided against sending it to a vote,” he said.

But it was a positive move for the club, with Group 2 administration officer Jim Anderson reading its letter out to the group and agreeing with many of the issues they raised.

Anderson said change will need to be implemented in the Group to ensure the game continues to grow.

"I was one of the people instrumental in the Ghosts and South Grafton (Rebels) coming to Group 2 and we certainly intend to try and improve in some areas to keep them here,” he said.

"We want to keep the young players coming through to grow the game.

"In conjunction with the referees we want to be more proactive with foul play on the field and foul attitudes in the stands.”

One of the key markets for growth in regional rugby league is with women in the game, and with all clubs in Group 2 nominating a ladies league tag side it appears in good stride.

South Grafton Rebels proved the success of their ladies last season making it to the Group 2 grand final and now the Ghosts will be following suit on the other side of the Clarence River.

Both Group 2 clubs have begun making moves toward next season with the Rebels choosing Ron Gordon to retain his role of first grade coach in 2018.

Grafton is yet to confirm a coach for next season but it is understood they are working on negotiations with Clayton Cup-winning coach Danny Wicks.

"Our pre-season doesn't start until the end of January so there is no immediacy with the decision,” Kinnane said.

"But Danny will always be our first priority when it comes to coaching.”

