Ghosts no clearer on move to NRRRL

TRY TIME: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks crosses the line to score his team's third try of the major semi-final against the Coffs Harbour Comets. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts remain in limbo about their move back to the NRRRL next year.

Group 2 has confirmed it sent a survey to clubs about the decision with voting to take place at the AGM on October 31.

Group president Warren Gilkinson said three clubs had indicated they'll vote for the Ghosts to stay in Group 2.

An idea for a players and referees forum will also be tabled at the meeting with Gilkinson believing the forum could help bring the two bodies closer aligned.

"We have had a forum like this in the past but it has been a few years since then,” he said. "The idea is to get a few delegates from each club and the referees together to talk about issues of player welfare and the like.

"It is up to the clubs on whether they want to come to this forum or not.”

New Mullumbimby coach Dallas Waters said he would welcome Grafton into the NRRRL if the vote went that direction.

"I would not be against it, they went through Group 2 undefeated this year,” he said. "They are close to the best in bush footy now and you want to test yourself against the best clubs around.

"There is no denying they would make the NRRRL a stronger competition.”