GHOSTS WANT OUT: Club requests to leave Group 2

Matthew Elkerton
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies prop Edward Weldon struggles to keep a grip on Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks.
Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies prop Edward Weldon struggles to keep a grip on Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks. Brad Greenshields

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts are tired of 'hitting their head against a wall' and have made their intentions clear to leave Group 2 Rugby League in 2018.

Four years after making the decision to leave the NRRRL competition due to distance between the top and bottom of the region, Grafton is attempting to return north.

Through a letter to Group 2 administrators earlier this month, the Ghosts outlined four major points for leaving which included player welfare, lack of junior sides, weaker crowds and their connection with the Ghosts junior club who still play in the Group 1 competition.

The Ghosts now face a nervous wait ahead of the Group 2 annual general meeting, when they will hear input from the CRL and Group 2 clubs will have the opportunity to vote to keep them or let the club go.

For Ghosts president Joe Kinnane, who has been involved with the club for over four decades, the decision to apply to leave Group 2 had become inevitable after not being listened to for years.

"There is no way in the world you could call this a well-run association. It is very disappointing indeed," Kinnane said.

"Every club has their differences with the Group from time to time, but with this management team you just seem to be hitting your head up against a brick wall.

"These people seem to think the group starts at Boambee and ends at the Big Banana."

Grafton's main issue stems from a perceived lack of care for player welfare which came to a head earlier this season when Ghosts five-eighth and former NRL star Clint Greenshields penned a strong opinion piece on the issue.

"The main thing is duty of care. We have been talking about it for the four years we have been here, other clubs have been talking about it and we feel we need to take a stance."

But it is not the only issue the Ghosts have, with a lack of Under-18 sides a real concern for the club.

With only six of the nine clubs fielding an Under-18s side, the Ghosts have spent more time off the paddock than on it.

"There is plenty of things for these young blokes to do and we need to keep them interested in our game," Kinnane said.

"Our club is built on our juniors. About 90% of our side are Grafton juniors. If we lose them, then we lose the future of the club."

But according to the club president, these are issues he has made the group aware of over the years but they had not been resolved.

Kinnane said it was tough to bring issues up with the group's leadership team after he had been labelled a whinger multiple times.

The only downside of making the move to NRRRL for the Ghosts leader would be the loss of the "Battle of the River" local derby against South Grafton Rebels. But the idea of a pre-season trial had been thrown around as an option.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson confirmed the group had received the request to leave, but said it had to follow due process.

"It will go to our AGM and the clubs will get a chance to vote on it," he said. "I don't think any club will hold them back and there is a lot of reasons for that.

"It is all right for them to come to this decision, but for the four reasons Kinnane outlined, they are the disappointing things to me.

"They have raised points that they have not discussed with us. It is ridiculous. But if they want to go back then sure, let them go."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2 nrrrl rugby league

