Ghosts out for revenge after round 3 loss to Sawtell

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts are in unstoppable form at the moment but their next match-up could prove to be their toughest test yet as they travel to the Sawtell Panthers tomorrow afternoon.

With a combined 220-points scored and just 18 conceded in their last three appearances, Grafton have the momentum to beat just about any team that goes against them right now but a shock 16-20 loss to Sawtell in round 3 will make this round 10 rematch an interesting encounter.

Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback was one of a number of players out in the last encounter but he said it is a fixture that his side do not want to lose again.

"I missed the last game when we went down to them so I'm not too sure what happened but it will be a good test for us at this point of the season,” Lollback said.

"We're after revenge.”

Grafton will again boast a near full-strength side tomorrow with Mitch Gorman the only absentee in the clash but Lollback believes they have the fire power to get the job done with Dylan Collett in fine form after five tries last weekend.

"As long as we listen to Danny (Wicks) and stick to the game plan we'll give it a good go down there,” he said.

"We've just got to get it to Dylan and we'll be right.”

The Ghosts still sit in second but must carry their form into the end of the regular season.

"If we want to be minor premiers we can't lose a game,” he said.

"We had a couple of games to build us up a bit but the tough fixtures start this weekend.”