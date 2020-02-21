Ghosts out to put sting back into junior footy

Joshua Donovan-Skinner in flight during the under-13 Group 1 grand final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Clarence Coast Magpies at Frank McGuren Field last year. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE :The Grafton Ghosts pride themselves on producing top-shelf talent through their junior ranks but in 2020, that reputation is in danger.

Grafton were successful across junior grades last year but failed to field an under-15s and under-16s side, a sign that has former under-18s coach Shaun Davison worried.

“It’s concerning as a junior coach seeing a lack of teams through that age group. It puts the Ghosts at risk of going without an under-18s team in the years to come,” Davison said.

“I’d like the club to focus on getting an under-15s and under-16s side for the 2020 season and really focus on fostering those juniors coming through.”

Davison has since coached a Country Rugby League side on a tour of the United Kingdom before returning to take charge of the Northern Rivers Titans under-18 side after winning the Andrew Johns Cup with the under-16s Titans last year.

The fitness training professional will not return to the Ghosts’ under-18 role this year, stating he was “looking to take a step back” and had put his hand up to lead an under-16s outfit.

“If we can get a team together I’m keen on the role,” he said before a recent announcement of his appointment.

“I enjoy coaching the juniors and helping them hone heir skill. It’s important to try to get them up and ready for senior footy.”

Grafton’s current first grade side are predominantly made up of homegrown talent and Davison was hopeful he could keep alive the legacy of the North Coast juggernauts.

“The Ghosts have always had a good feed into the seniors so I’m keen to try keep that going and see some more kids going on to achieve great things on the field,” he said.

The Ghosts have announced their junior staff for 2020 but are still on the lookout for an under-8s coach.