Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks strives for extra metres after being met in heavy contact by Comets players Jason Whareitu and Jacob van Hamond during the Group 2 first grade major semi-final at Frank McGuren Field.
Rugby League

Ghosts pack down for club AGM

Matthew Elkerton
by
22nd Oct 2018 9:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts will head to the boardroom tonight as the club hosts its annual general meeting at the Grafton District Services Club.

All positions on the Ghosts' executive will be vacated for the meeting with rumours around the club suggesting current president Joe Kinnane will not restand for office.

The Ghosts' vice-president Michelle Gilbert is the likely successor to Kinnane, but with the opportunity for any financial member to nominate keeps the door wide open for a surprise election.

Grafton have been a strong force in Group 2 rugby league since joining the competition at the start of the 2014 season. They have yet to miss out on finals football, and won three minor and two major premierships in that time.

A lot of their success on the field has been attributed to the club's stability off the field, with the committee remaining largely unchanged over the period.

The club has invited any interested parties to attend the AGM at 6.30pm tonight, but only financial members will be allowed to vote on issues.

Any members who wish to renew their membership, cna do so on the night.

