Ghosts' pair selected for North Coast Bulldogs side

DYNAMIC DUO: Grafton Ghost Ladies League Tag stars Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron in their representative jersey in Macksville on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag stars Elle Moss And Mekeely Heron put in strong performances to book their spot in the North Coast Bulldogs as the Group 2 Rugby League representative side beat the Group 3 Rugby League team 14-12 in Macksville on Saturday.

The pair earned a call up to the squad after impressing selectors in the opening nine rounds of the Ladies League Tag competition that has the Ghosts sitting in third place with six wins, two losses and a draw.

Moss and Heron's Group 2 side got off to a strong start after an early try and stretched to a 10-6 lead at half-time.

The representative outfit claimed another try in the second half and held on after a late push from the Group 3 girls to win by two points.

Moss and Heron were part of the stand out group that were picked by selectors on the day to represent the North Coast Bulldogs at the Country Championships in Glen Innes on July 20.

The Ghosts' pair were selected alongside South Grafton Rebels stars Karri Williams and Shellie Long after impressing selectors in the first half of the season but Long was unable to make the game on Saturday while Williams fell just shy of a spot in the North Coast Bulldogs squad.

Grafton played the second placed Sawtell Panthers yesterday and came away with a 20-10 win to leapfrog their opponents into second on the ladder.