Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DYNAMIC DUO: Grafton Ghost Ladies League Tag stars Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron in their representative jersey in Macksville on Saturday.
DYNAMIC DUO: Grafton Ghost Ladies League Tag stars Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron in their representative jersey in Macksville on Saturday. Grafton Ghosts
Sport

Ghosts' pair selected for North Coast Bulldogs side

23rd Jun 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag stars Elle Moss And Mekeely Heron put in strong performances to book their spot in the North Coast Bulldogs as the Group 2 Rugby League representative side beat the Group 3 Rugby League team 14-12 in Macksville on Saturday.

The pair earned a call up to the squad after impressing selectors in the opening nine rounds of the Ladies League Tag competition that has the Ghosts sitting in third place with six wins, two losses and a draw.

Moss and Heron's Group 2 side got off to a strong start after an early try and stretched to a 10-6 lead at half-time.

The representative outfit claimed another try in the second half and held on after a late push from the Group 3 girls to win by two points.

Moss and Heron were part of the stand out group that were picked by selectors on the day to represent the North Coast Bulldogs at the Country Championships in Glen Innes on July 20.

The Ghosts' pair were selected alongside South Grafton Rebels stars Karri Williams and Shellie Long after impressing selectors in the first half of the season but Long was unable to make the game on Saturday while Williams fell just shy of a spot in the North Coast Bulldogs squad.

Grafton played the second placed Sawtell Panthers yesterday and came away with a 20-10 win to leapfrog their opponents into second on the ladder.

clarence league grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league ladies league tag
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fighting spirit on show for Harlow and family

    premium_icon Fighting spirit on show for Harlow and family

    News Grafton step up and pick up the boxing gloves in bid to support young Grafton family

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Valley's equine, bovine friends in good hands with SES

    premium_icon Valley's equine, bovine friends in good hands with SES

    News What do you do when a horse is stuck in the mud?

    Lottery win no joke for Yamba couple

    Lottery win no joke for Yamba couple

    Offbeat $200,000 windfall won last week