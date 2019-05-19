Injury-ravaged Ghosts place faith in youth

MISSING: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks (left) will be without the services of five-eighth Clint Greenshields (right) who is out injured for this weekend's clash against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

MISSING: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks (left) will be without the services of five-eighth Clint Greenshields (right) who is out injured for this weekend's clash against the Macksville Sea Eagles. Matt Deans

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts have had a strong start to the Group 2 for 2019 and now they turn their attention to Macksville seeking revenge for last year's shock finals exit.

Hoping to right their wrongs after an upset loss to the Sea Eagles 19-12 in the preliminary final at Frank McGuren Park, the Ghosts want redemption and will fight tooth and nail for it.

After convincing wins over 2018 premiers Coffs Harbour (38-12) and most recently Woolgoolga (48-12) the Ghosts are gaining momentum.

Club president Gary Gillespie said he was confident his side could take it to joint-leaders Macksville tomorrow despite two big omissions from the squad.

"We'll be going in without Dylan Collett and Clint Greenshields," Gillespie said.

"Dylan has strained a hamstring as well, so we'll be missing him in there and Clint is out with a badly broken finger from last weekend's game," he said.

Collett is expected to be on the sidelines for at least three weeks while Greenshields is confident he will return next week.

The injured five-eighth said he was certain his side could play just as well with some key men missing.

"We have a structure in place where we have guys who can come in as a replacement and our side doesn't get any weaker from that," he said.

Gillespie was full of praise for Macksville's ability to produce talent, likening them to the Grafton Ghosts, who provided strength all the way through to junior level.

"Macksville are sitting first or second in just about every competition they're in," he said.

"They are a lot like us in the way they have super high quality consistently coming up through the club.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts will host the Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow, with Ladies League Tag at 11am.