Ghosts prevail against Panthers, penalty count

BEST ON SHOW: Ghosts' front-rower Riley Law rose to the occasion for the side at the weekend. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts were forced to dig deep into their reserves at the weekend as they defended multiple repeat sets on their line from the Sawtell Panthers.

While they were on the wrong side of the possession split at Rex Hardaker Oval, the Group 2 first grade ladder leaders made the most of their few opportunities to come away with a 42-30 win over the Panthers.

The visitors were also forced to overcome a lopsided penalty count with the Panthers awarded 13 for the match to the Ghosts' one.

The penalty count had team manager Joe Kinnane scratching his head on the sidelines, but said it made the eventual victory even sweeter.

"It was a bit unbelievable at times; I don't think I have seen many football games where the count is that lopsided,” Kinnane said.

"We are generally one of the more disciplined sides in the group, and I honestly don't know what half of the penalties were for.

"But it just meant the boys had to work harder and it was a bloody good effort from all of them. There were times when Sawtell had four or five sets on our line but the defence refused to crack.”

The Ghosts led the game the entire way, but Kinnane said they were forced to work for every point by a willing Sawtell outfit.

With regular front rower Adam Slater dealing with family matters on the other side of the globe, the task was left to prop partner Riley Law, who stood tall for the Ghosts.

"Riley was outstanding in his efforts, he just kept carrying the ball up hard all game,” Kinnane said.

"Ben (McLennan) also got a chance to show more of his versatility coming back into the side at prop after playing lock, second row and five-eighth already this season.”

McLennan also ended up spending the final 10 minutes of the game in the sin bin alongside former South Grafton Rebels junior Austin Cooper after tempers flared between the two late in the contest.

Kinnane also heaped praised on dummy-half Todd Cameron who dashed across the stripe for a rare try-scoring double on the afternoon.

"Todd is just a professional with every game he plays,” he said.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 42 (Todd Cameron 2, Cooper Woods, Joel Moss, Dylan Collett, Jake Frame, Riley Law tries; Cameron 7 goals) def SAWTELL

PANTHERS 30