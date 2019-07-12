Ghosts primed for big clash with Sea Eagles

FENDING OFF: Vincent Williams had a debut to remember for the Grafton Ghosts in their win last weekend, and will look to back up that performance up against Macksville today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Facing the longest road trip in the Group 2 competition, the Grafton Ghosts first grade side will look to be on top of their game when they travel to take on the Macksville Sea Eagles this afternoon.

Coming off a 60-10 victory over the Woolgoolga Seahorses, the team was confident, Ghosts club president Gary Gillespie said.

"The loss the following week against Coffs Harbour gave them a shake-up and gave them cause to refocus, which they did,” Gillespie said.

"The team is feeling good after the win, but this week is a bit of a hard match. It's the longest road trip for the team and Macksville are holding a special day to celebrate NAIDOC Week, so they will be pumped up for that game.”

After a sensational first- grade debut last weekend, halfback Vincent Williams will again take to the field for the first grade side, while the Ghosts' forward pack will be bolstered by the return of Riley Law, who missed the past two matches to attend a friend's wedding in New York City.

GAME DAY: Macksville Sea Eagles host the Grafton Ghosts, with League Tag kicking off at 11am.

GHOSTS SIDE

1. Mitch Lollback

2. Mitch Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. Cooper Woods

5. Jay Olsen

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Adam Slater

9. Todd Cameron

10. Riley Law

11. Danny Wicks (c/c)

12. Ben McLennan

13. Justin King

14. Daniel Lavender

15. Blake Winmill

16. Mitchell Wicks

17. Joel Moss