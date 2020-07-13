Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club

Action in the under 13 boys Group 1 game between the Grafton Ghosts and the Marist Brothers at Frank McGuren Field in 2019.

GRAFTON Ghosts won’t be taking part in senior competition this year but the club have made it a priority to boast strong junior numbers in 2020.

With the Group 1 junior rugby league competition set to kick off on Saturday, Grafton have put the call out the youth of the Clarence Valley in search of under-16 squad members.

With strong numbers through the younger age groups, the Ghosts are keen to build right through to the under-16s, which feed straight into the under-18s and senior grades.

Grafton have opened the invite to anyone within the age bracket ahead of a crucial meeting at Frank McGuren Field at 6pm on Monday night (July 13).

Club register Jo Lucas will be on deck to assist with any questions and the registrations themselves.

Can you help the Ghosts build for the future by joining a strong core of talented players?