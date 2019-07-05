Ghosts put hand up for ladies tackle competition

GOOD GHOST: Elle Moss was one of a number of Grafton Ghosts keen on entering the nine-a-side tackle competition over Summer.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Group 2 Rugby League asked for expressions of interest in the second year of a ladies nine-a-side tackle competition starting in November and the Grafton Ghosts ladies team are looking likely to partake.

In just their second year as a ladies league side, coach Darrin Heron said the Ghosts girls were "very keen” for their inaugural year of the small-sided game.

"I think the Grafton Ghosts will have a side this year,” Heron said.

"Some of the girls are really interested in doing it, not all of them are but I think it's looking likely.”

"Elle (Moss) and Melkeely (Heron) are definitely keen I know that much.”

Heron said the game would be good at further developing his side in the quiet months for footy.

"It's a bit more like rugby sevens, it's a short and skilful game,” he said.

"The competition will be good to keep them fit in the off-season, most of them play oz-tag over summer anyway but this will keep them sharp.”

"It should be a good contest, all the girls have to do is learn the basics because they know the rest from league tag.”