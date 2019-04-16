Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRUNCH TIME: Bellingen winger David Marchant is crunched by Grafton Ghosts' Brad Hickman and Justin King.
CRUNCH TIME: Bellingen winger David Marchant is crunched by Grafton Ghosts' Brad Hickman and Justin King. Sam Flanagan
Rugby League

Ghosts' quick out of the blocks to down Magpies

Tim Howard
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts jumped out of the blocks at speed to set up a decisive 24-0 lead in their Group 2 round two match with Bellingen/Dorrigo Magpies.

Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said captain-coach Danny Wicks ran in two tries as the Ghosts were scoring at a point-a-minute from the start, virtually sealing the result midway through the first half.

"We executed really well, especially with Danny down his side,” Greenshields said.

"It was pretty exciting to see the old bloke get in for a couple.”

He said showers before the game and during the second half made handling difficult.

"It was greasy,” Greenshields said. "But it was probably more a lack of timing for us.

"We had some new combinations with Dylan Collett and Adam Slater out.”

Greenshields said his own form was as much to blame.

"With Dyl out and Matt Muller playing in the centres it was a new combination and it threw my timing,” he said.

Mistakes crept into the Ghosts game and they also gave away back-to-back penalties which gave the Magpies some field position and possession.

They scored a try either side of half time to make the score 24-10, but three unconverted tries in the final quarter of the game blew out the final score to 28-10.

Greenshields said with Collett and Slater to return from injury, and fullback Mitch Lollback due back soon, the Ghosts would be in good shape for the more testing games to come.

"The last two games have virtually been the trials for Danny and myself,” he said.

"We'll have a break, then come back after Easter ready to go.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    premium_icon Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    News THE Australian Services Union has raised concerns ALS employees across the state are not being paid properly

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    premium_icon 200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    Council News Carrs Dr development one issue to be discussed by committee meetings

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    premium_icon Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    News Young girl injured after sliding down a rock face near Ulong.

    Mapping the Valley's cultural heritage

    premium_icon Mapping the Valley's cultural heritage

    News The project aims to help protect areas of cultural value