Ghosts' quick out of the blocks to down Magpies

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts jumped out of the blocks at speed to set up a decisive 24-0 lead in their Group 2 round two match with Bellingen/Dorrigo Magpies.

Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said captain-coach Danny Wicks ran in two tries as the Ghosts were scoring at a point-a-minute from the start, virtually sealing the result midway through the first half.

"We executed really well, especially with Danny down his side,” Greenshields said.

"It was pretty exciting to see the old bloke get in for a couple.”

He said showers before the game and during the second half made handling difficult.

"It was greasy,” Greenshields said. "But it was probably more a lack of timing for us.

"We had some new combinations with Dylan Collett and Adam Slater out.”

Greenshields said his own form was as much to blame.

"With Dyl out and Matt Muller playing in the centres it was a new combination and it threw my timing,” he said.

Mistakes crept into the Ghosts game and they also gave away back-to-back penalties which gave the Magpies some field position and possession.

They scored a try either side of half time to make the score 24-10, but three unconverted tries in the final quarter of the game blew out the final score to 28-10.

Greenshields said with Collett and Slater to return from injury, and fullback Mitch Lollback due back soon, the Ghosts would be in good shape for the more testing games to come.

"The last two games have virtually been the trials for Danny and myself,” he said.

"We'll have a break, then come back after Easter ready to go.”