TOO STRONG: Ghosts reclaim Clem Rankin shield from Comets

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts remain undefeated in the Group 2 rugby league competition after defeating Coofs Harbour Comets 28-12 at Frank McGuren Park yesterday.

In a high intensity clash worthy of the top-of-the-table hype, the win saw the Ghosts reclaim the Clem Rankin shield.

The Ghosts started the match with all guns blazing, andwith trieds to centre Dylan Collett and winger Joel Moss the Ghosts jumped to an early 10-0 win.

It wasn't long before Coffs returned the favour with a damaging run from front rower Matt Cheeseman saw him barrel over the line.

The Ghosts were reduced to 12 men on the stroke of half-time after centre Khan Williams was sin binned. Coffs fullback Scott Street scored off the resulting penalty, and following the succesful kick