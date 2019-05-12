Ghosts remain positive after week of off-field drama

LEADING THE WAY: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks will be looking for another big game from his troops this weekend.

LEADING THE WAY: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks will be looking for another big game from his troops this weekend. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts will look to put a week of off-field turmoil behind them this weekend when they travel to take on the Woolgoolga Seahorses on Sunday.

Coming off the back of a 38-12 win over the Coffs Harbour Comets last Sunday, the Ghosts were brought back to earth when news broke this week the Ghosts had been docked four competition points by Group 2 for allegedly fielding an unregistered player.

Despite the off-field drama surrounding the club during the week, first grade captain-coach Danny Wicks said the team was focused on getting back on the field and securing a win against Woolgoolga.

"To be honest, the mentality is that we just need to get on with the job no matter what's happened," he said.

"Woolgoolga have got a good side, so with this points deduction over our head we can't really afford to lose this game if we're going to be contenders for the minor premiership. We want to go down there, secure the two points and move forward."

Wicks said the team will take confidence from their win over the Comets last round, which saw the Ghosts home against the defending premiers in a performance that Wicks described as below their best.

"I think the most pleasing point for me was that we were nowhere near our best we're still gelling and we've still got a few blokes who are in unfamiliar positions it was pleasing to get the win with how we played," he said.

"Woolgoolga have got a good side and have got a few blokes in that play pretty good footy so we're just taking everything week by week at this stage. With this (points deduction) sitting over our head, with a four points loss we can't really afford to lose this game if we're going to be contenders for the minor premiership."

The Ghosts will be looking to celebrate this weekend's match with a win, when forward Mitch Wicks takes to the field for his 150th first grade game for the club.