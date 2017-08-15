Ghosts remained focus on finals run

PLEASED: Ghosts' captain-coach Danny Wicks is off and running for a try against Macksville Sea Eagles.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a week off, the Grafton Ghosts will be feeling refreshed when they line up to take on the Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field this Sunday.

Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks said after wrapping up his first regular season back for the Ghosts he was pleased with the progress the team has made.

"It's definitely been a journey, and I think I've fitted in well,” he said.

"I love playing with the boys and the respect the boys have for each other and respect they've shown me is great. It's good to have a leadership role.

"Our focus was on getting into the semi-finals, and it didn't matter if we were in first position or fifth, and the next focus for us is the major semi-final now.”