Ghosts reprieve as bye offers a chance to rest wounded

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks has welcomed the opportunity to give his struggling first grade side a rest as they face the bye this weekend.

The Ghosts will line up against Bellingen Magpies in the lower grades, but the Magpies not registering a first grade side will give the Ghosts a welcome reprieve.

Grafton is yet to play a game this season with their full first grade roster, and with about nine players facing long stints on the sidelines it has been dubbed an "injury crisis” like no other in Ghosts' history.

Wicks is one of the players in the injury ward as he attempts to overcome a groin strain, while brother Brett (pictured) had surgery on his bicep last week after it was torn from the bone.

Matt Muller (leg), Tim Tilse (back), Blake Winmill (shoulder), Mitch Gorman (leg) are all on the sideline for a few more weeks while the Ghosts are hopeful star centre Dylan Collett could be back after the bye round.

Collett was touch and go for last weekend's loss to Orara Valley, but had to pull out at the 11th hour with Grafton getting a last-minute lifeline from former centre Dan Lollback.

"The first grade team has been decimated with injury and this will give them the chance to freshen up,” the Ghosts wrote on social media.

"Anyone who has been watching the boys put in this year will know they have been playing their hearts out and have showed great character and pride.”