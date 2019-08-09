Ghosts reserves calling on youth to topple resilient Rebels

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Ghosts forward Jarrad Day takes on the Rebels defence in the reserve grade derby earlier in the year.

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Ghosts forward Jarrad Day takes on the Rebels defence in the reserve grade derby earlier in the year. Mitchell Keenan

RESERVE GRADE: Grafton derbys have been flowing thick and fast late in the Group 2 season as the reserve grade sides shape up for a massive qualifying final on Sunday.

In their third match-up of the season the Ghosts and Rebels reserve grade sides know each other like the back of their hands but Grafton will rely on their youth after some tough injuries.

"Its been a very disrupted week, we've got a few key guys out due to injury so we've had to call on a few of the under-18's but it's coming together now," captain coach Brett Wicks said.

Young stars Jake Martin, Jimmy Martin and Bailey Sinclair have all played a part in the Ghosts season and will step up with Brad Billsborough and John Want out injured.

"It will be good to get the young fresh fellas' out there and they've really helped us out this year so they know what to expect," Wicks said.

"They'll be wanting to get one back on South Grafton because they were knocked out by them in the under-18's, maybe they can help us turn the tides in the reserve grade."

The Ghosts went down 22-12 to the Sawtell Panthers last weekend but Wicks believes they've fixed the issues identified in the loss.

"Communication was our big downfall last weekend, we weren't working together very well and we got flustered which doesn't usually happen with us," he said.

"It was a tough game but we've rectified that and worked on those issues pretty hard at training this week."

The Resilient Rebels have refused to go out of the finals series after clawing their way through two elimination games and Wicks is expecting a challenge.

"They're on a good roll. The derbys are always harder and with it being an elimination semi-final it's going to be a really tough battle but hopefully on the day we can get the job done," he said.

"May the best team win."

GRAFTON GHOSTS RESERVE GRADE SIDE

1. LIAM BLOOMER

2. RILEY TAYLOR

3. JAKE MARTIN

4. BRAYDEN LOLLBACK

5. JAMES MARTIN

6. MATT LAURIE

7. CAMERON STEWART

8. JARRAD DAY

9. WIRRI BOLAND

10. KYRAN HERON

11. LUKE COLLISON

12. ADAM KLIENDEINST

13. JACK FORDHAM

14. CLAY WATTERS - CAMPBELL

15. MASON GRAHAM

16. JACOB RYAN

17. RHYS HAMBLY

18. JAMES HUGHES

19. BAILEY SINCLAIR

20. JACOB WHITTON

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS RESERVE GRADE SIDE

1. JOSH BENDER

2. DJAWUNJ GORDAN

3. PARLA PEARCE

4. CRAIG WATTERS

5. JADE DUROUX

6. ANDREW KAPEEN

7. JOSH NAGLE

8. AL DUROUX

9. JAMES KING

10. VINNY DUROUX

11. BRIAN QUINIAN

12. JOE WALKER

13. MIKEE RANDALL

14. JOSH WINDERLINCH

15. TASMAN RANDALL

16. BRODY NAGLE

17. TBA

18. ZAC NAGLE

19. STEVE KIRBY

20. KURT SCHEUERMANN