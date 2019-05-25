Ghosts reserves treating derby as 'grand final'

STANDING STRONG: Ghosts reserves player coach Brett Wicks pushes out of a tackle during the Group 2 first grade preliminary final between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field last year.

STANDING STRONG: Ghosts reserves player coach Brett Wicks pushes out of a tackle during the Group 2 first grade preliminary final between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field last year. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts reserves will not be taking their cross-river derby lightly when they come up against the Rebels at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

The Ghosts have been in fine form and sit on top of the ladder after a narrow 24-22 statement win over league leaders at the time, Macksville, but player coach Brett Wicks still feels his side can improve.

"The team played well in patches and had some shaky moments but we're trying to rectify that,” Wicks said.

"We had to go back to the drawing board but I think we've got that sorted now.”

Wicks stating his side is ready for a big challenge against the Rebels and sees a derby win as important as taking out the league title.

"Going up against the Rebels it's always going to be a really tough game,” he said.

"We'll just prepare like any other game and go and play our way.”

"When you win in the local derby it's just like a grand final win.”

The Ghosts will be missing some key men going into the clash, with Jack Ford out for four weeks from a knock and important component Jacob Ryan set to miss one week due to the league's new concussion rules.

"Jacob's one of our key players so he'll be sorely missed but we've got good depth.”

UNDER 18's

The Grafton Ghosts under-18 side were poor in 2018 but this year they have been improving despite a heavy defeat to league leaders Macksville last weekend.

Finishing 2018 with six wins and five losses there were definitely improvements to be made in the youth set-up and some of the clubs recent performances including a 58-8 thrashing of Woolgoolga in round 5 certainly demonstrate that Grafton are out to play.

The Rebels have also made improvements, sitting just one point behind the Ghosts and seemingly leaving last year's disastrous season in their wake as they look to really challenge their cross-town rivals for the first time in a while.