BURSTING THROUGH: Grafton Ghosts lock Ben McLennan was at his rampaging best against Nambucca Heads and will need to back it up against the Coffs Harbour Comets this weekend.
GROUP 2: Ghosts to be tested by Comets

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts face a tough assignment in their final game of the Group 2 regular season this weekend when they take on the Coffs Harbour Comets at their home ground on their Old Boys day today.

The first-placed Ghosts have had the upper hand against the second-placed Comets this season, earning two wins from their two previous encounters.

However both of those wins have been at Frank McGuren Field, which has been once again a graveyard for teams on the road against the Ghosts' first grade side.

Ghosts president Joe Kinnane said the Comets will be more than a handful playing in front of their home crowd.

"Coffs Harbour are always a lot harder in Coffs, so it's going to be a hard game," he said.

"They'll be pumped up, they'll certainly lift in front of their old boys so I'm expecting a tight game."

Kinnane said the two teams were evenly matched, both boasting a strong forward pack and speed to burn in the backline.

"I think if we can hold them in the forwards it will go a long way towards us winning," he said.

"They're both strong sides and it's a good game to complete the last home and away round. It'll be a hard game and a good test to show where we are and how we're travelling.

"That being said it won't be the end of the world if we do get beat. I'm confident we can win, but (captain-coach) Danny Wicks has been saying all week that after this weekend the competition starts again. Semi-final football is different again."

Kinnane said there's a lot on the line for the club this round, as a win could see the league tag team jump to second, and the Under-18s to third.

TODAY: Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts at Geoff King Motors Complex. Women's League Tag from 11am.

Grafton Daily Examiner

