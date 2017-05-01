Ghosts merciless in demolition job against Sea Eagles

SCORING AT WILL: Grafton Ghosts' fullback Mitch Lollback dives across for his second of five tries against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the Mitch Lollback show at Frank McGuren Field as Grafton Ghosts drove the sword into the heart of the Macksville Sea Eagles.

Thoughts of reviewing the mercy rule were made when Lollback scored a five-try fiesta as Grafton cracked the century on their home ground running out 108-0 victors.

The only thing that was off for the home side was makeshift kicker Todd Cameron's right boot in the second half with the hooker missing four straight conversions as he tried to keep up with the scoring rate.

It took the Grafton side five minutes to register first points as Mitch Lollback stepped back off the right foot to cut a swathe through the Macksville big men and cross over under the sticks.

Ghosts' Mitch Gorman in full flight as he makes a 60 metre dash out of his own half during the Group 2 first grade rugby league clash between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

While Macksville managed to work their way back into field position with a couple of sets in possession, they never troubled the Ghosts line, rather kicking to vacant corners and attempting to put pressure on the home side.

However the Ghosts were not going to allow it, constantly making metres through the heart of the Sea Eagles defence before spreading wide and finding holes on their edges.

Try-scoring phenomenon Dylan Collett was next to cross the line for the home side on the end of a superb backline play including a last-ditch offload from captain-coach Danny Wicks.

Lollback scored his second on the next set after breaking through a lacklustre Sea Eagles tackle in the centre, before his captain-coach followed suit off the next kick-off.

Mitch Gorman then got in on the attack for the Ghosts side, scoring off the back of another back-line spread. Clint Greenshields broke his way through the middle of the ruck and managed to chip the fullback to give Lollback his hat-trick.

Macksville attempted a short kick-off to get back in the game but it blew up in their face when Cameron scooped up the ball and blasted his way out the other side of the line to go over untouched.

Lollback crossed for his fourth try before Collett closed out the half with a solo effort as he smoked around the Macksville defensive line to dive across the stripe in the bottom corner of Frank McGuren Field to bring up the Ghosts' half-century heading into the long break.

Grafton were quick to pick up where they left off in the first half, as Joel Moss crossed for his first try of the afternoon only 40 seconds into the second stanza.

Cody Hartmann got his name on the scoresheet in his return to the first grade ranks finishing a backline shift after Ghosts enforcers Brett Wicks and Adam Slater continued to punch holes up the middle.

Cameron crossed for his second try of the game on the right edge before Collett crossed for his hat-trick in the next set of six.

Ghosts' captain-coach Danny Wicks puts the big right foot step on against the Sea Eagles centre during the Group 2 first grade rugby league clash between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Grafton were pushing the scoreboard at will, with Khan Williams and Brett Wicks also joining the try-scoring party.

With the body language of Macksville telling the story, hands were on heads as Ben McLennan laid off a skilful inside ball for Lollback to cross for his fifth try.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Grafton refused to give an inch to the Macksville side, constantly bending their line backwards. Brett Wicks and Hartmann then managed to score their doubles.

After an afternoon of putting everyone else over the line, Greenshields finally got his own name on the scoreboard as the Ghosts cracked the century.

In a fitting moment to close out the match McLennan, celebrating his 150 first-grade games milestone, crossed for the final try and converted the goal to complete the home ground slaughter.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 108 (M Lollback 5, D Collett 3, T Cameron 2, B Wicks 2, C Hartmann 2, D Wicks, M Gorman, J Moss, K Williams, C Greenshields, B McLennan tries; T Cameron 13, B McLennan 1 goals) def MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 0