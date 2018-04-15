Ghosts upset at home in last-minute thriller

HARD YAKKA: Grafton Ghosts front-rower Riley Law pushes through the Panthers' defensive line during the Group 2 second round clash between the Grafton Ghosts and Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field.

HARD YAKKA: Grafton Ghosts front-rower Riley Law pushes through the Panthers' defensive line during the Group 2 second round clash between the Grafton Ghosts and Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sawtell Panthers pulled off the unthinkable at Frank McGuren Field, and in the process sent a message to the rest of Group 2.

The Panthers refused to be denied against the Grafton Ghosts, scoring a last-minute try to clinch victory 24-22 in a thrilling clash.

Already missing Dylan Collett, Joel Moss and Adam Slater, it was danger signs early for the Ghosts with Blake Winmill leaving the field inside the first five minutes of the game with a suspected broken collarbone.

Sawtell Panthers were quick out of the blocks in the first half, with their forward pack led by Asalemo Usumanu bending the Ghosts' defensive line.

Cheap penalties for holding too long in the tackle and pulling a leg hurt the Ghosts, as they gifted the Panthers field position.

Former South Grafton Rebels junior Austin Cooper was one of the Panthers' best in the opening stanza, using his physicality to cause havoc for opposite number Cameron Stewart.

Cooper was the first to bother the scorers after a short-side raid saw the Panthers centre carry four defenders to the line before managing the impossible and slamming the ball down on the line.

With no football at the right end of the field, the excess amounts of tackles were beginning to hurt the Grafton side, but they soon found an answer.

The Ghosts muscled up in attack, with Danny Wicks and Ben McLennan punching through the centre, and when the ball went to ground on second phase play it was Jake Frame who responded first.

The Ghosts halfback dived on the loose ball, and cut back on the inside to beat his opposite number and score Grafton's first try of the season at Frank McGuren Field.

But it was short-lived excitement for the Ghosts, with Sawtell marching up the field again the next time they got the ball.

The Ghosts' right-edge defence was struggling to contain the Panthers' big men and the visitors continued to take full advantage of their size difference.

A short-side kick play resulted in another try to the Panthers through second-rower Jordan Cavannah-Hayward.

But again the Ghosts found a way to hit back on the scoreboard, levelling the game after winger Mitch Gorman benefited from more broken field play.

Sawtell had come to Grafton with a single mission and they refused to be denied as they lifted again late in the first half.

A barge-over effort from Tyson Hoffman, was backed up by the side's play of the day as exciting fullback Damien Dumas chipped for himself before offloading to interchange forward Lincoln Cutmore, who scored under the sticks.

The quick turn of play shocked the Ghosts' outfit as they headed to the sheds in an unfamiliar position, down on the scoreboard 20-12.

Grafton muscled up again in the early stages of the second half and soon found themselves staring down repeat sets on the Sawtell goalline.

But the Panthers continued to prove themselves as heavyweight contenders, with their scramble defence repelling the charging home side.

The two sides settled into an arm-wrestle in the middle stages of the second half as both teams aimed up on the defensive end.

It was a half punctuated by heavy hits, but also injuries, with Cooper helped to the dressing room after being knocked out in an awkward tackle and fellow centre Jase Long off with a sore back.

It took a special piece of play from the Ghosts to break the scoring drought, as replacement centre Seymour popped a ball to an unmarked Gorman, who raced down the touchline.

Gorman kicked through for himself to complete the 80-metre play and score beside the uprights. Todd Cameron converted to set-up a thrilling final 10 minutes with the Ghosts down by two.

And it was a final 10 minutes that had it all, as Cameron burrowed his way across the line to give the Ghosts the lead for the first time.

But as they had done all afternoon, the Panthers refused to be denied, with Lewis Cooper making a break down the left touchline to score on the final play of the game.

SCOREBOARD: SAWTELL PANTHERS 24 (Austin Cooper, Jordan Cavanah-Hayward, Tyson Hoffman, Lincoln Cutmore, Lewis Cooper tries; Zac O'Brien 2 goals) def GRAFTON GHOSTS 22 (Mitch Gorman 2, Jake Frame, Todd Cameron tries; Todd Cameron 3 goals.