GHOSTS V REBELS: Your guide to Derby Day

It's derby day in Grafton and it's the Rebel's turn to hold the Group 2 Rugby League cross-river clash.

Get down to McKittrick Park in South Grafton where the action will be commencing from 11am with the Ladies League Tag and follow the action with live updates going up after each game.

Ladies League Tag at 11am: The ladies league tag is closer than ever this year and the Ghosts are making a real claim as title contenders but can defending champions South Grafton take them down a peg. READ MORE HERE

Under 18s at 12pm: The young Ghosts have had a rollercoaster year so far and will hope to bounce back from a humbling to Macksville last weekend against a resurgent Rebels outfit. READ MORE ABOUT THE RESERVE PREVIEW HERE

Reserve Grade at 1.15pm: Grafton are finding some form after a tidy win over league leaders Macksville last weekend and could be hard to stop when they travel to McKittrick Park this afternoon. READ ABOUT THEM HERE.

First Grade at 2.35pm: Both sides have found some form in recent weeks and will be confident going into this blockbuster cross-river clash. With some fresh faces getting their first taste of the huge fixture and some veterans looking to use their experience in the affair, this is set to be a Grafton derby for the ages.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE