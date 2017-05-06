Ghosts watching out for niggle in Comets clash

GAP SPOTTED: Ghosts' fullback Mitch Lollback spots an opening in the defensive line during the clash between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback has put his five-try scoring spree behind him already as he concentrates on the dangers the Coffs Harbour Comets pose tomorrow.

The speedster has crossed the line nine times so far this season, but believes tomorrow's opponent will provide a much sterner test.

"The Comets are always a tough one for us on their home ground,” he said. "They got us at home last year first up and have a couple of wins over us in recent seasons.”

Lollback said the Comets had the ability to put teams off their games with niggling play and their halfback Nathan Curry's kicking game could pose problems.

"His kicking game is pretty dangerous,” Lollback said. "He'll test me and the rest of our back three out. It won't be anything like last week.

"They try to get you playing out of your own half and disrupt your patterns with a bit of niggle.”

Lollback said the Ghosts trained hard this week to grind any complacency out of their system.

"At half-time last week Danny (captain coach Danny Wicks) got us together and challenged us to score even more points in the second half,” he said.

"He didn't want to see us dropping our standards.

"And he and Clint (Greenshields) did the same with us at training this week. I don't think there's any risk we'll be complacent.

Despite his try-scoring feats this season, Lollback is still three tries behind left centre Dylan Collette on the try scoring ladder.

"Really I think I'm going to be even further behind the longer the season goes on,” Lollback said.

"We knew how good a player Dyl was before and now he's come back stronger and faster.”

Lollback puts the Ghosts unbeaten start to the season down to the leadership coming from Danny Wicks in the forwards and five-eighth Greenshields.