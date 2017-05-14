19°
News

Ghosts weather the conditions in defensive shut-out

Matthew Elkerton
| 14th May 2017 5:46 PM
CHARGING THROUGH: Ghosts' front rower Brett Wicks pushes his way through a tackle during the Group 2 first grade match between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field.
CHARGING THROUGH: Ghosts' front rower Brett Wicks pushes his way through a tackle during the Group 2 first grade match between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts showed their fortitude in defence as the home side weathered the conditions to register their second home ground shut-out in a row.

Grafton kept the Woolgoolga Seahorses scoreless while running in a couple of late four-pointers to take the Group 2 Round7 clash 36-0.

It was a tiring first half for both sides with possession rates at the mercy of the unrelenting mist falling across Frank McGuren Field.

The rain did not stop the heavy hits from both camps as the two defensive sides aimed to dislodge the pill with every tackle.

Ghosts were the first side to master the conditions, after a break down the right hand edge from winger Cody Hartmann.

The young flyer was pulled down a metre outside the in-goal area but a quick play the ball to Khan Williams set the side up to find a charging Mitch Lollback who slid across the stripe.

Todd Cameron was quick to add the extras giving the Ghosts a handy six-point buffer in what would be a low scoring half of football.

It was a gruelling effort from Ghosts workhorse Adam Slater through the middle stages of the half, with the front-rower charging hard into an unforgiving defensive line.

Both sides struggled to complete their sets with handling becoming harder as the half wore on.

 

Riley Law crosses under the sticks to put the Ghots up on the scoreboard during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field.
Riley Law crosses under the sticks to put the Ghots up on the scoreboard during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

It was not until the 30th minute that the Ghosts added to their lead when interchange forward Riley Law managed to find a gap in the Seahorses' defensive line and slid across under the sticks to make the conversion an easy one for Cameron.

Grafton took the two-try advantage to the main break as the sky darkened and the rain began to beat down heavier.

It was a scrappy first five minutes in the second stanza as both sides traded scrums on the halfway line.

It took a smart set of one-out football from the Ghosts to break the scrum cycle and after a tough offload from lock Ben McLennan found Cameron on the chest who dove across from five metres out to give the Ghosts an 18-point lead.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With the advantage on the scoreboard, the Ghosts began to set up camp on the halfway line, not allowing Woolgoolga to get out of their own half.

Seahorses interchange prop Sydney Havea was relentless for the visitors, putting his body on the line in defence, as the Ghosts continued to launch raids in the wet.

With the rain still falling at Frank McGuren Field, Ghosts leader Danny Wicks was quick to point to the posts when the home side was gifted a penalty 20 metres out in front.

Cameron obliged his captain, pushing the difference beyond three converted tries.

Ghosts front-rowers Wicks and Slater put the side on their shoulders as they carted the ball through the middle of the Woolgoolga pack, providing field position and opportunity for the home side.

Prolific centre Dylan Collett scored his customary try for the afternoon when a slick backline movement started by Frame got the centre on the outside of his opposite number as he charged across in the corner.

 

Fullback Mitch Lollback streaks down the sideline during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field.
Fullback Mitch Lollback streaks down the sideline during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Lollback made it a double for the afternoon after he trailed through behind Law who turned his back into the defence to find his fullback with a crafty offload.

Lollback cut back past Woolgoolga fullback Izack Smidt to go in under the posts and give Cameron another easy conversion attempt.

Grafton put the icing on the cake with a try to winger Hartmann in the right hand corner in the dying seconds with Cameron polishing the afternoon off with a sideline conversion.

SCORELINE

GRAFTON GHOSTS 36 (Mitch Lollback 2, Riley Law, Todd Cameron, Dylan Collett, Cody Hartmann tries; Cameron 6 goals) def WOOLGOOLGA SEAHORSES 0

Reader poll

Who will win the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League title?

  • View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl frank mcguren field grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league woolgoolga seahorses

Ghosts weather the conditions in defensive shut-out

Ghosts weather the conditions in defensive shut-out

Grafton Ghosts showed their fortitude in defence as the home side weathered the conditions to register their second home ground shut-out in a row.

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall predicted for Valley

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening for the Clarence Valley.

Bureau of Meteorology issues severe weather warning

The historic and Wild Australia exhibition

Michael Arid, one of the curators of the Wild Australia exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

A glimpse of the past with Wild Australia

VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week May 14

Fun at the Grafton guides biggest morning tea held at See Park.

News from our community

Local Partners

The historic and Wild Australia exhibition

Stunning photographs of a travelling Aboriginal troupe now on display at the regional gallery

VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week May 14

Fun at the Grafton guides biggest morning tea held at See Park.

News from our community

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

A STRUGGLING Calliope mother of four was overwhelmed with emotion on national television when she received a gift of $10,000.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!