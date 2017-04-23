Ghosts win but coach not happy

WINNING with a 32 point margin would please most coaches but not Danny Wicks.

The Grafton Ghosts leader struggled to hide his disappointment post-match despite the 46-14 scoreline against Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo.

"We got the two points but I'm pretty disappointed in it to be honest," Wicks said.

Early in the second half when Bellingen's playing coach Troy Robinson under the posts, Grafton held just a six point lead but then put the game away scoring five tries in the space of 20 minutes.

Winger Joel Moss was the major beneficiary when the Ghosts did hold on to the ball, scoring four tries for the afternoon including three after half time.

Robinson was pleased that his magpies rectified their first half issues but said the problem was that it simply exposed a weakness elsewhere.

"In the first half the Ghosties were very strong. Toddy Cameron up the middle was outstanding and obviously (Mitch) Lollback and getting the quick fellas around the ruck," he said.

"What we said at half time was that we were going to tighten up the middle and we ended up tightening up the middle and next thing you know they started going around us.

"A very smart Ghosties side but to our credit and putting 14 points on them is a bonus for us. We can walk away with our head held high heading into the Orara game next week."

In other Group 2 matches this weekend, Macksville overcame Woolgoolga 24-12, South Grafton was too powerful for Orara Valley winning 60-6 while last night saw Sawtell win a physical encounter against Nambucca Heads 34-24.

GRAFTON GHOSTS 46 (Joel Moss 4, Ben McLennan, Jake Frame, Dylan Collett, Clint Greenshields, Mitch Gorman; Matt Muller 5 goals) def BELLINGEN VALLEY-DORRIGO 14 (Tyler Blair, Troy Robinson, Chris Andrews tries; Luke Beaumont goal).