Giant-killing Rebels pull off shock win at Sawtell

New South Grafton Rebels forward Sione Tonga on the charge against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 6 May 2018 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels have retaken their mantle as the Group 2 giant-killers after knocking off the table-topping Sawtell Panthers in a bruising clash at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Despite losing inspirational lock Luke Welch in the opening half to a gruesome eye injury, and fullback Izack Smidt late in the game, the Rebels fought hard to hold on for a 20-18 victory.

Coach Ron Gordon said it was an inspirational effort from his side, and praised workhorse captain Karl Woodley who again played 80 minutes, after shifting to lock to cover for Welch.

Newly-recruited centre Luke French also went above and beyond for the Rebels, relishing in his chance to hit the ball up when the Rebels needed it most.

"He was just absolutely unreal, he would have topped the hit-up list and the tackle count,” Gordon said about the centre. "He was taking all the dummy-half scoots to get us out of trouble. His work ethic was just incredible.”

The Rebels scored two early tries through second-rower Josh Harris and Woodley, before the loss of Welch had them scrambling to shuffle players around the park.

The Panthers took full advantage of the distraction and quickly put themselves in front on the scoreboard through tries to Tyson Hoffman and Austin Cooper, heading to the break ahead 12-10.

But with Woodley soon settling into the lock position, and the Rebels running a strong big-man rotation with recruit Sione Tonga in the front-row, the momentum soon swung to the visitors.

South Grafton Rebels lock Luke Welch comes off the ground looking worse for wear after a head clash in the match against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 6 May 2018 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

Tonga scored his first try in the red and white soon after the break and when Kieren Stewart also crossed the stripe it gave the Rebels a two-try buffer.

And the side went to work, defending their hearts out.

"The effort without the ball was just unbelievable at times,” Gordon said. "Every time they looked like they were getting over the top of us, the boys gave that extra bit and forced the error.”

A late consolation try to Sawtell fullback Damian Dumas made the scoreboard favourable for the home side but it was too little, too late.

It was a mammoth win for the Rebels who were coming off the back of a well-timed bye round last weekend. But it was also a minor shock for Gordon, who only found out Sawtell were on top of the ladder 20 minutes before the clash.

"I picked up their program, and that's the first time I have looked at a ladder all season,” he said. "It was then that I realised this game was going to be a lot tougher than I first thought.

"But don't expect us to stay in sixth position much longer. The boys are still in that gelling process, and we played really well in patches.

"Once we can make that a full 80 minute effort, I think it will be a much different outlook.”

Earlier in the afternoon the Rebels ladies league tag side maintained their unbeaten record with a 26-6 win, and stay atop the Group 2 ladder.