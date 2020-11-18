Menu
Antonov An-12, one of the world’s largest planes, lands in Darwin
Giant of the skies drops in to Darwin

by WILL ZWAR
18th Nov 2020 8:18 AM
ONE of the world's largest planes has landed in Darwin, for a technical stop in the Top End on its way to a NSW Royal Australian Air Force base.

The Antonov An-12, a four engined turboprop transport aircraft, is a military-style plane, landing in Darwin yesterday about 8.15am from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

 

 

One of the largest aircraft in the world – the Antonov An-12 – has landed in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
One of the largest aircraft in the world – the Antonov An-12 – has landed in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley

 

While the contents of the plane and reason for its journey remain confidential, the plane is bound for Williamtown RAAF Base in NSW, where it will fly to in the coming days.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 38m and a length of 33m, weighs 28,000kg and can carry up to 18t of freight.

It's a smaller version of one of the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya.

Originally developed as a military version of the An-10 passenger transport, the An-12 is now a cargo aircraft.

Originally published as Giant of the skies drops in to Darwin

